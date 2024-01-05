Matthew Demchyk Sells 25,391 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $48.17. 1,032,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

