Maximo F. Nougues Sells 15,682 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 421,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,522. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 million, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBYI

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.