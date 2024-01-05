MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 551,171 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

CMCSA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,843,392. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

