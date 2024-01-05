MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.88. 1,973,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,268. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.