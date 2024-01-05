MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $49.09 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE PM traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,557. The firm has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
