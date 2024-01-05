MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,806. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

