MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,650 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Corning were worth $40,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

