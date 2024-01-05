MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 90,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,570,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,484,000 after acquiring an additional 72,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.07. 486,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,849. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.13.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

