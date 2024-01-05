MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 10,773 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,737,000 after purchasing an additional 232,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.49. The company had a trading volume of 359,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,897. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $171.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.