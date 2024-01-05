MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 13,457 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,319 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,457 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in eBay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,244. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

