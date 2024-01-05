MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 142,368 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 142,368 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. 983,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,954. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.