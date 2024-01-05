MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 74,278 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,278 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for approximately 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $36,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $120.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.26%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

