MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Up 4.3%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.48. 32,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 75,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.
MediaAlpha Stock Up 3.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
