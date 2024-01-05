MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Up 4.3%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.48. 32,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 75,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

