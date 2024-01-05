Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $501.00

Shares of Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 501 ($6.38) and traded as low as GBX 499.20 ($6.36). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 501 ($6.38), with a volume of 925,841 shares traded.

Mediclinic International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. The stock has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,178.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 501 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 500.64.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

