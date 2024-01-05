Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Shares Up 3.8%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). 391,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 740,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.