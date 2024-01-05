MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 42.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 322,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 121,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,622. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.21. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

