Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Down 2.2%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 261.40 ($3.33). 688,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 345,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.20 ($3.40).

Molten Ventures Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 261.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £452.64 million, a PE ratio of -251.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Martin Davis acquired 10,000 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($34,381.76). Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

