Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $2.90 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Monero has a market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $140.74 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $157.56 or 0.00357470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00149061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.36 or 0.00547609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00201745 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,380,567 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

