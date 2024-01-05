Monument Capital Management Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.
PulteGroup Price Performance
Shares of PHM stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.42. 862,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PulteGroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.50%.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
