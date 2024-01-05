Monument Capital Management Has $624,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. 2,390,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

