Monument Capital Management Has $737,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. 3,875,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

