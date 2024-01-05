Monument Capital Management Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $10.54 on Friday, hitting $479.64. 2,186,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,828. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.27 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.04 and its 200 day moving average is $476.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,608. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

