Monument Capital Management Purchases New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,891 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.9% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $1,905,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

