Monument Capital Management Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Monument Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,852. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

