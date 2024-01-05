Monument Capital Management Sells 363 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. 5,641,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,886,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.02.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

