Monument Capital Management Sells 79 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 276,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.1% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.3 %

RS traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $276.38. The company had a trading volume of 146,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,745. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $204.16 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

