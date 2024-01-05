Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. 3,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLEC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moolec Science in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Moolec Science in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moolec Science SA will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Moolec Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

