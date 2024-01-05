Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.40

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $319.91 million and $12.29 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00079374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00028235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00022607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,100,291,646 coins and its circulating supply is 809,714,387 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.