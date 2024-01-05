M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.65. 362,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

