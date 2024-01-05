Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €384.00 ($421.98) and last traded at €384.00 ($421.98). 261,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €381.00 ($418.68).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €381.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €363.71.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.