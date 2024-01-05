Nano (XNO) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002576 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $150.89 million and $3.71 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,951.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00149231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.18 or 0.00546355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00360609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00197187 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

