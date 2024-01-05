Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 19,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 19,223 shares.The stock last traded at $97.34 and had previously closed at $92.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 57.15% and a return on equity of 44.61%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Resource Partners

In related news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $222,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,929.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

