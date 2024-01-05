NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230.14 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and approximately $230.14 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.38 or 0.00007705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00081249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00029146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00023058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000931 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.7642562 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $331,204,327.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.