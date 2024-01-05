Neo Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Neo has a market capitalization of $863.81 million and approximately $50.17 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $12.25 or 0.00027784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neo

Neo is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

