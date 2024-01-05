NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 3.6%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.75 and last traded at $92.42. Approximately 1,152,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,340,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NTES. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NetEase by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after buying an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after purchasing an additional 190,905 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

