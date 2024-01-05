New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $107.69 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,873 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RTX were worth $107,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,446,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

