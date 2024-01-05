New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 158,072 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 158,072 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Intel worth $153,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $626,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.0 %

INTC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.89. 34,108,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,917,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.90, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

