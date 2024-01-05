New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,079 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21,079 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Netflix worth $180,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

NFLX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

