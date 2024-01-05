NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.68

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 88836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 18,752.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 223,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

