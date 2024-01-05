Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.90 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 62.90 ($0.80). Approximately 3,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 23,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.60 ($0.76).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £44.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.72 and a beta of -1.79.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

