Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 915,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,681,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Nuburu Price Performance

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nuburu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuburu during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuburu during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuburu during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuburu in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuburu in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nuburu

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

See Also

