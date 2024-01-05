Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,758 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 260.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NUE traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $170.33. 798,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

