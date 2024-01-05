Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $6.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.90. 1,821,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.45 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.18. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

