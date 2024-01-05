Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

