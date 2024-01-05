Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $808.66 million and approximately $51.47 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,241.56 or 0.05119997 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00082487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00029903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023086 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12570248 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $54,948,574.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

