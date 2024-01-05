Oasys (OAS) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Oasys has a market capitalization of $204.66 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One Oasys token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.11592385 USD and is up 7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,117,724.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

