OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 6,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36.
OFS Credit Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.52%.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
