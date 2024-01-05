Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 1.2% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after buying an additional 53,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,692,000 after acquiring an additional 182,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,035,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.90. The stock had a trading volume of 314,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.81 and a twelve month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

