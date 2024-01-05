OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $918.89. The company had a trading volume of 156,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,170. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $924.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $830.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $803.70. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

