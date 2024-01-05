OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 468 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 68,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.52. 187,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,331. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

